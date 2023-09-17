Sukihana Calls Her Partner On IG Live & Demands Money

Sukihana called up one of the people she’s hooking up with during an Instagram Live session and put the call on speaker for her fans to hear. While speaking with the man, she demanded money from him and described herself as having "good-ass coochie."

“I know that ya’ll want me to change my nose,” she began in the clip. “Oh baby, I’ma show you what ugly is. I’ma show ya’ll what ugly is — now that I know that ya’ll mad, I’m ’boutta make ya’ll even more mad. Ya’ll be so prude and so classy, but really not happy in life.”

Read More: Sukihana Crawls On The Floor And Twerks At The VMAs

Sukihana Performs At Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 21: (L-R) Sexyy Redd and Sukihana perform onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

From there, she called up a man she claimed to be currently hooking up with. After putting him on speaker for her audience to hear, she told him that she was sitting on “this good-ass coochie.” The man replied that he wanted to get with her, to which she said: “And I need some money … I’m a numbers type of girl.” Check out Sukihana's Instagram Live post below.

Sukihana Speaks Up With Partner On IG Live

Sukihana puts booty call on blast as she demands cash for her "good-ass c—chie"https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/lZJKH5ZWve — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 16, 2023

The latest antics come after Sukihana came under fire for her behavior at the MTV Video Music Awards, earlier this month. She shot back at the haters on social media afterward. One person online wrote: "I just had a daughter, I’m sorry I look at things much differently now and I would hate to see her acting like this. As grown man with values, businesses & a strong knowledge of what’s important, this type of behavior or woman doesn’t even attract me. Bring back class, respect & dignity. Now I’m about to get back to selling these vending machines while listening to A Long Walk by Jill Scott." In response to the criticism, Sukihana wrote back: "Shut the hell up."

Read More: Sukihana Fires Back At Haters After VMAs Antics

[Via]