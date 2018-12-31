partner
- GossipLil Meech Claims His Woman Is Pregnant, Fans Assume It Might Be Summer Walker"Say congratulations, bro," the "BMF" star hilariously told his entourage when he made that revelation, one that fans are scrutinizing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsShannon Sharpe Always Puts His Dogs Over Women: Watch Him Explain WhyWhat about you, folks: are your pets the biggest thing in the world to you or do they take a backseat when you're connecting with someone?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSukihana Calls Her Partner On IG Live & Demands MoneySukihana called out haters making negative remarks about her appearance on IG LIve.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsCoi Leray Details What She's Looking For In A PartnerCoi Leray says that she can't stand a picky eater.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce And Kelly Rowland Join Forces To Help The UnhousedAccording to reports, residents will gain access to mental health services, transportation, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna, Now Angela White, Says Tyga Was Her Favorite PartnerThe news might come as a shock to some considering their years-long public feud.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrakeo The Ruler's Partner Speaks Out After Rapper's DeathDrakeo The Ruler's partner spoke out on Instagram following the rapper's death.By Cole Blake
- NewsOprah Reunites With Stedman Graham After Spending 14-Day Quarantine ApartOprah Winfrey reunited with her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, after she insisted he spend 14 days alone in quarantine due to his recent travelling.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsGucci Mane's Appreciation Post For Keyshia Ka’oir Pulls In Mixed Reactions From FansPeople always have something to say. By Chantilly Post
- GossipCaitlyn Jenner Reportedly Planning To Have Child With 22-Year-Old PartnerThe child would be Jenner's 11th.By Alexander Cole
- TVLena Waithe Scores 2-Year "First Look Deal" With Amazon StudiosLena Waithe has earned herself a power-up over at Amazon Studios.By Devin Ch
- MusicCommon Recalls Tumult Of Erykah Badu Break-Up: "It Was Difficult To Eat"Common's "meet your maker" moment wasn't his beef with Ice Cube's Westside Connection, but his break-up with Erykah Badu a decade ago.By Devin Ch
- MusicTrace Cyrus Fumes After Photo Of His Fiancée Gets Flagged As PornFollowers reported the photo, prompting its removal.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAngela Simmons' Open Letter To Deceased Baby Father, The "Most Difficult Hurdle"She gets ready to take on the new year.By Zaynab