Coi Leray Details What She’s Looking For In A Partner

Coi Leray says that it “kills” her when she’s on a date with someone who is a picky eater. She discussed what she’s looking for from a potential partner while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast. On the show, she participated in a game of “Block or Not.”

“I can’t stand going on a date and having to go to Ruth’s Chris or something because all they eat is some damn mashed potatoes and steak. Like, what kills me is when they say they don’t like sushi,” she began.

Coi Leray At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Coi Leray performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

She continued: “It’s not a deal breaker for me but it just be like damn how don’t you like sushi? How we gonna go to these cute sushi restaurants if you’re not gonna eat? You just ordering the Bang Bang Shrimp and the Teriyaki Chicken — the California roll — like no.”

The comments come after Gianni Paolo recently revealed that he tried to slide into Leray’s DMs. The Power actor admitted to TMZ that his plan didn’t work out. “Team single for life — unless it’s Coi Leray,” he told the outlet. “I mean she left me on read a couple weeks ago, which is cr*zy. I just said like, ‘You’re my wife’ — that’s the opening line always. So, I said that. [She] viewed that, viewed my whole story — and I was like damn. I showed Michael [Rainey Jr.] on set — because I was talking to her the week before — he goes, ‘Damn that’s cold.’”

Coi Leray Discusses Her Love Life On “Call Her Daddy”

Coi Leray reveals the one thing that "kills" her on dateshttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr



🎥: @callherdaddy pic.twitter.com/DXow8Na4NE — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 29, 2023

Outside of her dating life, Leray dropped her second studio album, Coi, back in June. The project featured collaborations with David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and Skillibeng, as well as the late James Brown.

