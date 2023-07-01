Coi Leray’s “Call Her Daddy” Episode Drops Tomorrow, She Twerks To Sexyy Red While Promoting Next Music Video

Call Her Daddy has gone through several changes over the years, leaving Alex Cooper to host the show solo as she interviews a selection of buzzworthy celebrity guests. Among the most recent faces to sit across from the blonde beauty include former One Director star, Zayn Malik, as well as Too Hot To Handle season one cast member, Harry Jowsey. It’s not easy to top juicy conversations like that, but seeing as Coi Leray will be joining Cooper in studio on tomorrow’s (July 26) episode, we’re sure to hear plenty of tea spilled between the two women.

Several weeks have already passed since the arrival of her sophomore album, COI. While that wasn’t as commercially successful as anticipated, the 26-year-old continues to move forward with complete confidence. It’s unclear exactly what she’ll talk about on CHD, though topics fans are likely curious to hear more about include her father, Benzino, her past relationship with Pressa or any more recent flings, and finally, her recent beef with Latto.

Coi Leray is Next Up on Call Her Daddy

As we wait for her latest interview to hit DSPs, Leray has been keeping her fans fed with near-constant thirst traps. She proved that she does have time to rest and relax amid her busy schedule with some swimsuit shots in Miami, though it wasn’t long before the Trendsetter was back at work on a new visual with Busta Rhymes.

The duo came together for a remix of her hit single, “Players,” earlier this year, and are now finally bringing it to life. For her part, Leray leaves little to the imagination with her sparkly outfit, giving us a taste of what’s to come on Instagram with a salacious twerking video earlier this week.

Boston Baddie Teases Her Beach Bod & Busta Rhymes Music Video

Keep scrolling to see the latest thirst traps from Coi Leray’s trip to Miami, as well as the twerking she’s been doing between filming scenes for her new Busta Rhymes music video. Has the “Anxiety” artist helped change your perception of natural bodies? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

