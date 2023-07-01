Coi Leray recently hopped on social media to give herself a pat on the back. “I’m the queen at versatility in my generation fasho ! #coi,” the rapper Tweeted, prompting some debate on social media. The bold declaration got users talking, with some claiming to have other artists in mind.

Her statement doesn’t come as much as a surprise, however, as in a recent interview she described that the rap game should be a be a friendly competition. “I don’t think no one’s friend,” Coi explained, “I think, at the end of the day, it is a competition here, not everybody can be number one. But at the same time, it should be friendly competition. If we all on the same track team, and it’s time to race, and we practicing, I’m dusting you even though you my right hand. But it’s time to race, we got practice.” The debate didn’t seem to phase Coi, who later shared some eye-catching clips on Instagram.

Coi Leray Shares Cheeky New Clip

Embracing her figure is something the star is no stranger to, previously revealing that she makes a conscious effort towards self-love. During an interview with Eddie Francis for Apple Music 1, she opened up about dealing with body shaming. The “Players” rapper explained that her own confidence works towards generating acceptance for other thin women in the industry. “I’ve dealt with the body shaming situation, honestly my whole entire career,” Coi revealed. “Shout out to all the slim women out there. I feel like I actually paved the way in the music industry for a slim woman to just finally be accepted, honestly, after a very long time.”

The artist also previously expressed her discomfort when Latto called her out on “Put It On Da Floor,” claiming that she didn’t want her body to be a part of the narrative. “So if we’re going to say we’re going to stop talking about bodies, then don’t mention anything about my body,” she explained. “Just period. Don’t compare me to nothing, don’t think about nothing.”

