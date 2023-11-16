Coi Leray Addresses Latto Mentioning Her In Her Song, Says Black Women Need To Come Together

In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Coi Leray candidly opened up about her feelings regarding a mention in a song by fellow artist Latto. Leray expressed that the lyric "blunt big as Coi Leray" never sat right with her, shedding light on her perspective on body image, the impact of influential figures in the industry, and the importance of unity among black women. During the interview, Leray made it clear that she felt uncomfortable with the specific mention of her body in Latto's song. "Nobody should be mentioning my body," she asserted, emphasizing her belief in the necessity of solidarity among black women in the industry. Leray went on to highlight the shared struggle for positive representation and body positivity, drawing parallels to the challenges faced by herself and artists like Lizzo.

Coi Leray instead argued that the lyric created divide rather than unity. "As black women in the industry, the only way that the world is gonna go round the way we want it to, is if we come together," she declared passionately. Leray highlighted the need for artists to be mindful of the impact their words can have on impressionable audiences, especially when it comes to matters of body image. "You can talk about my body," she continued. "But when its coming from somebody who a lot of little girls look up to, a lot of people highly respect ... then it's like, no."

Coi Leray Wants To Promote Body Positivity

The interview revealed Leray's frustration with the lyrics. This isn't the first time she's spoken on it either. "It’s not a sensitive conversation," Coi Leray told Ebro on Apple Music in June. "I feel like it wasn’t more about the body, it was more of mentioning my name. I’m about positivity. For real. And I wasn’t sure where it was coming from. And not only that, I feel like the problem with our community today is we be so quick to try to change things but we don’t do nothing to actually change anything."

People in the comments of the video came to Leray's defense, while others criticized her even more. "Oh girl go cry a river 🤦🏾‍♀️ maybe it’s her comprehension skills cuz what latto said was a compliment, be serious," one person said. "Coi, she literally said it wassnt a diss. Stop trying to make beef happen so bad.." another commented. "I thought Big as Coi Leray, meant like her as a trendsetter or artist. I never thought she was talking about her body. But I'm old school," another chimed in. Regardless, Coi feels how she feels about the situation. Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

