Lizzo Hit With Additional Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lizzo’s been a beacon in the body-positivity movement since she made it big. Her songs boast clear messages of empowerment, self-love, and more. This, coupled with her seemingly fun and bubbly personality, has gained the pop star millions of fans around the world. Last week, however, it appears as though everything came crashing down for Lizzo, as multiple former employees came forward with some serious allegations against her. According to a lawsuit filed by three of her ex-backup dancers, the “Truth Hurts” performer created a hostile working environment and engaged in sexual harassment.

It’s now been reported that six additional former employees have been vetted amid the process of the lawsuit. According to lawyer Ron Zambrano, these dancers share “similar stories” to the ones that were revealed last week. Apparently, the dancers were subjected to a “sexually charged environment,” and were not properly paid. “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” Zambrano claims.

Lizzo’s Allegations

Rapper, singer and songwriter Lizzo (C) performs live on stage during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

The allegations raised against Lizzo are shocking, to say the least. Reports claim that some of the dancers were subjected to body-shaming, and even pressured into participating in an explicit sex show in Amsterdam. “Things quickly got out of hand,” according to the lawsuit. “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Zambrano says.

After the initial lawsuit was made public, Lizzo took to social media to respond. She called the stories “sensationalized,” noting that her “work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned.” Lizzo further denied body-shaming her employees, claiming that she’s not the “villain” the lawsuit portrays her as.

