Lizzo Praised Amsterdam’s Banana Sex Show In Resurfaced Interview

Lizzo spoke about her excitement for the now-infamous banana sex show in Amsterdam’s Red Light District during a 2019 interview with local radio DJ, Frank van der Lende. The live sex show is at the center of a lawsuit that three former dancers for the singer filed against her on Tuesday.

During her resurfaced interview, Lizzo expressed her desire to attend the banana sex show. “That’s what I want to do,” she said. “I need my potassium if you know what I’m saying. My puss-tassium.” The place she is referring to is “Bananenbar,” where patrons reportedly eat bananas out of sex performers’ vaginas. The spot is directly referenced in the aforementioned ongoing lawsuit.

Lizzo In Concert

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lizzo performs in support of her “Special” release at Chase Center on November 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The three dancers claim that Lizzo brought them there while in Amsterdam in February 2023 for a tour stop. They say she pressured them to interact with the sex performers. The lawsuit specifically states that Lizzo encouraged the dancers to “catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and eat bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.” It adds: “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

The dancers’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”

Multiple celebrities have come forward to address the allegations made against Lizzo. Among them is filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who revealed she dropped out of working with the singer on a documentary in 2019, while describing her as “arrogant, self-centered, and unkind.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

