Lizzo Loses Significant Number Of Instagram Followers Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The lawsuit against Lizzo alleging sexual harassment, body shaming, and other forms of mistreatment dropped like a bombshell in pop culture. In the few days since the news broke, a staggering number of social media followers put their foot down and rescinded their support. While this is understandable given the seriousness of the situation, it seems like the singer’s denial of these allegations hasn’t slowed it down. Moreover, since news broke of this lawsuit from multiple dancers in her team, the account lost over 123,000 followers, with over 80,000 doing so within the last 24 hours or so as of writing this article. The “Special” singer still has around 13 million supporters on the platform.

Furthermore, for those unaware, this comes amid a multi-faceted lawsuit against Lizzo from three former dancers. In addition, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley and the production company Big Grrrl Big Touring are codefendants in this case. Specifically, the allegations claim that the team forced suggestively sexual acts upon the dancers, body shamed them, and creating a hostile work environment. Still, in her response, the 35-year-old dismissed these claims and reversed the blame.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 26: Lizzo performs at Spark Arena on July 26, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images)

“I’m devastated after hearing these fabricated claims made against me,” Lizzo expressed on social media. “These are sensationalized stories from people I gave opportunities to. The allegations are as unbelievable as they sound. These former employees have already publicly admitted that they were told that their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are too outrageous not to be addressed. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, it seems like these accusations might lead to the Detroit native facing trial. However, it’s very early in this legal process to know, and there’s a lot of information that fans still don’t know. As such, all signs point to this being a lengthy and impactful stage of her career and public image. Clearly, it’s already driving a wrench between her and fans. For more news and the latest updates on Lizzo, log back into HNHH.

