Dancers Who Sued Lizzo Speak On The Today Show

Yesterday a bomb dropped that shocked pop music fans. Lizzo has long been a champion of smashing body image standards and inspiring her fans to be their best selves. She’s also stood up to plenty of hate online for her own body image and body positivity. But it turns out that behind the scenes it may have been a different story. Yesterday three former dancers who previously worked for the singer are suing her for sexual harassment and promoting a hostile work environment.

Getting into the specifics of the allegations is quite alarming. Lizzo was reportedly “pressuring one dancer to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club,” forced her team through an exhaustive extra workout after accusing them of drinking, and berated one particular dancer for the weight she was putting on. The lawsuit also focuses on the captain of the singer’s dance team Shirlene Quigley. She reportedly brought up NSFW discussion topics frequently shaming others for having pre-marital sex while discussing her own fantasies. “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” says a statement by the group’s attorney.

Lizzo’s Dancers Further Open Up

In the interview, the dancers elaborate on their claims. They specifically highlight the double standard of Lizzo’s public presence versus her private actions. One of the dancers notes that the singer would switch between “professional and personal” whenever she felt like it. The superstar herself has yet to respond to or even acknowledge the lawsuit in any way.

Clearly the news of Lizzo’s actions has spread very fast. She’s long been a fan of Beyonce and even attended a show on the Renaissance tour earlier this year. But last night during her most recent stop on the tour, Beyonce skipped over her name while singing the Queens Remix of “Break My Soul.” What do you think of Lizzo’s dancers appearing on “The Today Show” to expand on their recent lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sophia Nahli Allison Slams Lizzo As “Arrogant, Self-Centered, & Unkind”

[Via]