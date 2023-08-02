Beyonce Responds To Erykah Badu, Seemingly Disses Lizzo

Beyonce is easily one of the biggest artists in the world. Overall, this isn’t exactly much of a statement. Instead, it is a rehashing of the truth. That said, she is currently in the spotlight thanks to her incredible RENAISSANCE tour. The tour has made its way to North America, and last night, she was performing in Massachusetts. Although some would assume that this would be a regular show, it turns out that it was an opportunity for Bey to speak on some of the controversy that has been conjured up over the last couple of days.

For instance, Erykah Badu recently called her out for taking her style. “Hmm. I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. My favorite chrome mirror hat,” Badu said upon seeing one of Beyonce’s tour outfits. Moreover, the superstar’s associate Lizzo is currently being sued by three dancers. The lawsuit stems from allegations of sexual harassment, weight shaming, and a whole list of other offenses. As you will see in the video down below, Beyonce seemingly responded to both controversies while performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

Beyonce In Massachusetts

Beyoncé seemingly skips over Lizzo’s name during the Queens Remix performance of ‘Break My Soul’ tonight at the Renaissance World Tour.



She instead repeats Erykah Badu’s name four times.



pic.twitter.com/KhCC3TBbLF — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2023

Beyonce decided to change the lyrics of the song. In one of the sections, she typically sings “Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl.” However, during this recent performance, she just sang “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.” On one hand, this essentially allowed her to pay homage to Badu, while also removing Lizzo from the song in one fell swoop. Although Beyonce didn’t comment directly on either situation, it is very clear where she stands on all of this.

There is no doubt that this RENAISSANCE tour has helped create a ton of interesting storylines. Furthermore, Beyonce is featured on Travis Scott’s Utopia, which has led to even more attention. At this stage in her career, Bey is at the top of her game, and it has been a pleasure to watch. Let us know if you will be seeing her on tour, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

