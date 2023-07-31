Erykah Badu Calls Out Beyonce For Copying Her Style: “I’m Everybody Stylist”

Erykah Badu called Beyonce out on Instagram, Sunday, comparing one of her recent outfits to her own style. In doing so, she shared a picture of herself in one of her iconic hats as well as Beyonce rocking a similar look.

“Guess I’m everybody stylist,” Badu wrote in the post. Fans sided with both artists in an ensuing discussion on social media. Commenting on a post of Badu’s message by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, one fan of Beyonce’s wrote: “Idk why people in this world think they can only do something and if somebody do it also it means they copying, do y’all know how many people on earth? Y’all gotta stop being so full of yourself we all get inspiration from each other shi who else do we see we only got each down here.”

Erykah Badu Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 15: Erykah Badu performs at Erykah Badu & Nas in Concert at State Farm Arena on March 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Others sided with Badu, suggesting that the large hat look is iconic. “EVERYTIME i seen Beyoncé dressed like that i thought of eryka I’m sorry,” one wrote. Another joked: “I wouldn’t go back and forth with nobody that know voodoo. Not about to turn me into a billy goat.” Check out Badu’s post regarding Beyonce below.

The post comes as Beyonce continues to perform on her Renaissance World Tour. After traveling throughout Europe to start the year, Beyonce has since returned to North America for shows across the United States and Canada. She most recently performed a pair of concerts at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend. She’ll be heading to Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts next for a show on Tuesday night.

Erykah Badu Accuses Beyonce Of Copying Her Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Beyonce isn’t the only one who has been on tour. Badu recently wrapped up performing on her own, Unfollow Me Tour, with support from Yasiin Bey. She traveled across throughout the United States in June and July.

