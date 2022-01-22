style
- MusicWill Smith Admits To Biting Rakim's Style On "Summertime"Will Smith says he "absolutely" tried to sound like Rakim on his and DJ Jazzy Jeff's "Summertime."By Cole Blake
- MusicBillie Eilish's Dyed Hair Leads To Hilarious Weather Map ComparisonsTropical storm Billie reached a Category 3 over the past week, reaching winds of... wait, wrong news forecast.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearErykah Badu Calls Out Beyonce For Copying Her Style: "I'm Everybody Stylist"Erykah Badu says Beyonce copied her style with one of her recent looks.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearASAP Rocky Explains His Approach To Fashion: "I’m Drawn To Things That Others Look Past"The soon-to-be father of two spoke with "The Times," earlier this month, telling the outlet that right now, "it's all a bit of a dream come true" in his world.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearSnoop Dogg Calls Out Other Designers Taking His Shut Down Clothing Line's StyleWhile the Paisley print doesn't belong to anyone specifically, Snoop believes that he doesn't get credit for bringing the "gang-related" style to higher echelons.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Pump Accused Of Stealing Lil Uzi Vert's Style In New SelfieLil Pump is the latest to jump on the emo resurgence.By Noah Grant
- StreetwearJulia Fox Makes A Safe Sex Statement In Condom-Covered OutfitThe model and actress has made various bold fashion statements as of late.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSlim Jxmmi Used To Rap Like EminemAlthough they're from Mississippi, both members of Rae Sremmurd recently expressed admiration for the Detroit MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Stuns In 90s Paco Rabanne OutfitMegan Thee Stallion had been waiting to wear this piece.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeion Sanders Wants Colorado Band To Adopt HBCU Sound & StyleSanders wants a new theme song for his football team, replacing "Here I Go" by rapper Mystikal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersThe Big Red Boots PhenomenonHow a pair of boots took the world by storm.By Brittnye Webb-Earl
- StreetwearRihanna On Her Son Wearing Pink & Florals: "Fluidity In Fashion Is Best"During an interview with "British Vogue," the soon-to-be mother of two spoke candidly about styling her son, among other things.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDoja Cat's Paris Fashion Week Style Choices Continue To Entertain FansWhile attending the Valentino Haute Couture show, the "Planet Her" hitmaker carried a $20,000 crystal-covered tequila purse.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearJayda Cheaves Claps Back At People Criticizing Her StyleJayda has had it with people thinking she cares about their opinion.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicYung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The ClubHe recalled being at the club when Diddy made the demand and Cassie saying "whatever Sean wants, I'm gonna do it."By Erika Marie
- BeefA$AP Rocky Agrees Travis Scott Stole His "Whole Style" From Him On "Drink Champs"A$AP Rocky says that Travis Scott stole his style.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearGunna Dismisses Troll Comments About His Style: "I Be Laughing At 'Em Too"Gunna talks about his best outfits and addresses Instagram trolls in a new interview with GQ.By Vay Laine
- StreetwearGunna & Young Thug Accused Of Copying Denzel Dion & Rickey Thompson's Style For New Magazine CoverYoung Thug and Gunna are accused of copying Denzel Dion and Rickey Thompson's outfits for their new magazine cover.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearJulia Fox Shuts Down Claims That She's Stealing Kim Kardashian's StyleJulia Fox did it first.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMary J. Blige Says She Didn't Feel Beautiful "For Real, For Real" Until 2016The applauded singer spoke about the effects of being "beat down mentally" in relationships and how her upbringing helped shape her style.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearInstagram Gallery: Hennessy Carolina’s Best LooksThe influencer is always Instagram-ready.By Lawrencia Grose