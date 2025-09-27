Young Thug Speaks On Gay Rumors And Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert's Style

The release of UY SCUTI, the long-awaited post-prison album from Young Thug, has led to a lot of reflections on his previous career milestones. Some of them came from fans themselves, whereas he engaged in a couple of these during his appearance on The Pivot podcast.

At one point of their wide-ranging conversation, Thugger addressed long-standing speculation about his sexuality due to his fashion choices, such as the JEFFERY dress and painting his nails. He explained that he doesn't identify as anything other than a cis-het man, and also expressed that he has no ill will towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

"I don't got no problem with... What the community? I don't got no problem with the community," Young Thug remarked on The Pivot podcast. "I ain't got no problem with the alphabets at all. I'm straight women. Ain't nothing going on with no man, man. Your mind be so far gone, you had to dumb it down. I been had black painted nails, rockstar, I been painting my nails. I been wearing dresses, I been doing the pop-star in 2050, I been doing the 3000, I been doing the far, far, far away. It's just like, I just had to stop doing it and had to dumb it down. 'Cause the world ain't on it. The world couldn't catch on to it."

"I just passed it down to Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti. I just passed it to them," he added.

Young Thug Jail Calls

Elsewhere on The Pivot podcast, Young Thug shouted out his hip-hop friends who supported him amid the jail call leak scandal. Fans immediately speculated on whether or not omissions of key names are any reason for concern.