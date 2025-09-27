Young Thug Shares "Whiteface" Versions Of His "UY SCUTI" Guests

Young Thug had a lot of controversy to address on his new album UY SCUTI, but he chose to add even more of it to really spice up his rollout. We're talking about his "whiteface" cover art, a treatment he recently applied to his collaborators on the project via a new Instagram post on Friday (September 26).

Specifically, Thugger shared pictures of all of his featured guests with white faces and blue eyes. Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Mariah The Scientist, YFN Lucci, Lil Gotit, 1300SAINT, Future, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby and Quavo – unsurprisingly – look quite bizarre in the post.

Some folks like Ken and Metro Boomin responded to this move in the comments section, with the former writing "igotvitiligo?" and the latter posting a GIF of Uncle Ruckus from The Boondocks. This is probably in reference to another controversy on this new LP that makes this one even more notable.

Of course, we're talking about Young Thug's opening track on UY SCUTI, "Ninja." Towards the end of the song, he drops the N-word with hard Rs on multiple occasions, which drew its fair share of mocking jabs and appalled reactions.

Young Thug N Word Song

While this divisively caused a lot of debate, some fans gave the Atlanta artist more grace and think that there may be a message about racial dynamics hidden in provocative moves like "Ninja." If there is, it's not very clear lyrically, or in other messaging. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be a Spider rollout if there wasn't a significant conversation around a new record's cover art.

Beyond the album and the social media promo, though, Young Thug's also speaking candidly. He recently joined The Pivot podcast for a wide-ranging conversation about his recent controversies, his new album, the YSL RICO trial, and developing a new legacy.