Young Thug Shares "Whiteface" Versions Of His "UY SCUTI" Guests

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug White Face Versions UY SCUTI Guests Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Young Thug attends STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Many Young Thug fans were weirded out by his "UY SCUTI" album cover, and he chose to double down by "whitefacing" Cardi B, Future, and more.

Young Thug had a lot of controversy to address on his new album UY SCUTI, but he chose to add even more of it to really spice up his rollout. We're talking about his "whiteface" cover art, a treatment he recently applied to his collaborators on the project via a new Instagram post on Friday (September 26).

Specifically, Thugger shared pictures of all of his featured guests with white faces and blue eyes. Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Mariah The Scientist, YFN Lucci, Lil Gotit, 1300SAINT, Future, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby and Quavo – unsurprisingly – look quite bizarre in the post.

Some folks like Ken and Metro Boomin responded to this move in the comments section, with the former writing "igotvitiligo?" and the latter posting a GIF of Uncle Ruckus from The Boondocks. This is probably in reference to another controversy on this new LP that makes this one even more notable.

Of course, we're talking about Young Thug's opening track on UY SCUTI, "Ninja." Towards the end of the song, he drops the N-word with hard Rs on multiple occasions, which drew its fair share of mocking jabs and appalled reactions.

Read More: 21 Savage References ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial On Young Thug's "UY SCUTI"

Young Thug N Word Song

While this divisively caused a lot of debate, some fans gave the Atlanta artist more grace and think that there may be a message about racial dynamics hidden in provocative moves like "Ninja." If there is, it's not very clear lyrically, or in other messaging. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be a Spider rollout if there wasn't a significant conversation around a new record's cover art.

Beyond the album and the social media promo, though, Young Thug's also speaking candidly. He recently joined The Pivot podcast for a wide-ranging conversation about his recent controversies, his new album, the YSL RICO trial, and developing a new legacy.

At one point in the interview, Young Thug shouted out his collaborators who stuck by him amid the massive jail call leak scandal he experienced. He specifically named Baby and 21, who are on UY SCUTI, and also Drake, who did not make it onto the tracklist this time around.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Calls Cardi B During Stream To Praise Her Verse On Young Thug’s “UY Scuti”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Firing Team Rod Wave UY SCUTI Verse Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Firing Members Of His Team For Axing Rod Wave's "UY SCUTI" Verse 3.3K
Young Thug Hard Rs White Cover New Album UY SCUTI Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Slammed For Hard R's With White Cover On New Album "UY SCUTI" 5.7K
2018 Bumbershoot Music Young Thug's "UY Scuti" Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans On Social Media 1450
G1uEM6paAAULHJG Mixtapes Young Thug Speaks His Truth As Promised In New Album,"Uy Scuti" 3.1K
Comments 0