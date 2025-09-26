Young Thug Firing Members Of His Team For Axing Rod Wave's "UY SCUTI" Verse

Rod Wave performs at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023.
Rod Wave was apparently supposed to have a verse on "Blaming Jesus" off of the new Young Thug album "UY SCUTI."

Young Thug featured a lot of guests on his new album UY SCUTI, but it looks like there were supposed to be even more. In the wee hours of Friday morning (September 26), he took to Twitter to apologize to Rod Wave fans, as Thug's team failed to include his feature verse on the song "Blaming Jesus" on the tracklist.

Thugger did not take this lightly, revealing that he would be firing some people responsible for this omission. Not only that, but he promised to fix the song by "tomorrow." So expect a DSP update sometime today (Friday, September 26) or tomorrow (Saturday, September 27).

"Rod wave had a verse on blaming Jesus and I’m sorry to the fans that my team didn’t put it on the song," the Atlanta artist expressed. "Doin some firing in the a.m and the song will be fixed tomorrow -I’m sorry to his fans."

Other guests on UY SCUTI include Young Thug's beef-squashing reunion with the one and only YFN Lucci on the track "Whaddup Jesus." Elsewhere, features include Travis Scott, Cardi B, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, T.I., Mariah The Scientist, Lil Baby, 1300SAINT, Lil Gotit, Ken Carson, and Future on the previously released "Money On Money" single.

Young Thug – "Ninja"

But there are other moments on UY SCUTI's tracklist that garnered discussion for different reasons. One of them is its immediate opening. Young Thug's track "Ninja" samples a state prosecutor in the YSL RICO trial who claimed that Spider was "dangerous" and the main perpetrator ("King Slime") of gang violence and activity.

The rest of the record caused a lot of debate as well, whether for its more fun and frankly horny tracks or its introspective moments. In addition to the features and reflections, Thug also dissed those who snitched in the RICO case. He spoke on how he felt about folks' plea deals and the jail call leak scandal that followed him years later.

With all this in mind, we will see how Young Thug fans respond to UY SCUTI. It's only been out for a few hours, so we'll see how it ages.

