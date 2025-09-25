Young Thug Clowned Over Shocking "UY Scuti" Artwork Reveal

Young Thug is being clowned on social media over the cover artwork for his new album, UY Scuti, which he revealed on Thursday afternoon. It shows Thug staring at the camera, but his skin is white and his eyes are blue.

"Mf got Delonte West as the Album Cover…," one user responded to Thug's post on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "I beg you with everything you love, do not make this the cover art." One more fan added: "Thug the cover so ugly this might genuinely effect streams."

Other fans pointed out Thug's groundbreaking album covers in the past, such as Jeffrey, for which he wore an elaborate dress. For his mixtape, Barter 6, he also posed in the nude.

Young Thug will be releasing UY Scuti as his fourth studio album on Friday, September 26. Fans will be able to begin streaming the project at midnight. They can also pre-order digital and physical versions of the album on Thug's website.

Thug previously discussed his inspiration for the title of the project with GQ. He told the outlet: "I just feel big, you know. The name of my album UY Scuti. I feel like I'm one of the biggest stars. I did a lot. Founding this culture. The new rap game that's happening right now. I'm out of this world. Not like God, though."

Thug still hasn't revealed a tracklist for UY Scuti, but he did put out the lead single, "Money on Money," featuring Future, earlier this year. He's also hinted at having a collaboration with YFN Lucci in store as well. Pinning down what other artists he'll work with will be a bit tricky, following the surfacing of several controversial phone calls he made while behind bars in the YSL RICO case. In the calls, he criticized Future, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and a number of other collaborators. He also admitted to being unfaithful to Mariah the Scientist.