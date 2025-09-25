Young Thug Clowned Over Shocking "UY Scuti" Artwork Reveal

BY Cole Blake 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artist Young Thug attends a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Young Thug also confirmed that fans will be able to hear his new album, "UY Scuti," right when it drops at midnight.

Young Thug is being clowned on social media over the cover artwork for his new album, UY Scuti, which he revealed on Thursday afternoon. It shows Thug staring at the camera, but his skin is white and his eyes are blue.

"Mf got Delonte West as the Album Cover…," one user responded to Thug's post on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "I beg you with everything you love, do not make this the cover art." One more fan added: "Thug the cover so ugly this might genuinely effect streams."

Other fans pointed out Thug's groundbreaking album covers in the past, such as Jeffrey, for which he wore an elaborate dress. For his mixtape, Barter 6, he also posed in the nude.

Read More: Young Thug Attends Metro Boomin's Sexual Assault Trial To Support His "Longtime Friend"

Young Thug "YU Scuti" Release Date

Young Thug will be releasing UY Scuti as his fourth studio album on Friday, September 26. Fans will be able to begin streaming the project at midnight. They can also pre-order digital and physical versions of the album on Thug's website.

Thug previously discussed his inspiration for the title of the project with GQ. He told the outlet: "I just feel big, you know. The name of my album UY Scuti. I feel like I'm one of the biggest stars. I did a lot. Founding this culture. The new rap game that's happening right now. I'm out of this world. Not like God, though."

Thug still hasn't revealed a tracklist for UY Scuti, but he did put out the lead single, "Money on Money," featuring Future, earlier this year. He's also hinted at having a collaboration with YFN Lucci in store as well. Pinning down what other artists he'll work with will be a bit tricky, following the surfacing of several controversial phone calls he made while behind bars in the YSL RICO case. In the calls, he criticized Future, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and a number of other collaborators. He also admitted to being unfaithful to Mariah the Scientist.

Read More: Young Thug Faces New Appeal From The State Of Georgia To Reverse Ruling

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Where To Stream Young Thug's "UY SCUTI" 1292
2021 Revolt Summit Music 1090 Jake Breaks Down Why Young Thug Didn't Actually Snitch On Peewee Roscoe 669
Young Thug New Album UY SCUTI Snippet Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Gives Fans Another Taste Of New Album "UY SCUTI" With Ethereal Snippet 1074
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Relationships Young Thug Accuses Mariah The Scientist Of Standing Him Up On Their 1st Date 1.8K
Comments 0