Where To Stream Young Thug's "UY SCUTI"

Young Thug will finally be dropping his new album, UY Scuti, on Friday, September 26. Fans should be able to stream the project at 12:00 AM through Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and more platforms. Thug previously delayed the release from September 19.

Additionally, fans can pre-order digital versions of the album on Thug's website. Those will arrive in their email as soon as UY Scuti releases. The store also features vinyl and CD versions of the album, as well as various box sets. Those will begin shipping upon release.

Thug previously discussed his inspiration for the title of the project with GQ. He told the outlet: "I just feel big, you know. The name of my album UY Scuti. I feel like I'm one of the biggest stars. I did a lot. Founding this culture. The new rap game that's happening right now. I'm out of this world. Not like God, though."

As for what fans can expect from the project, Thug still hasn't revealed a tracklist for UY Scuti. He's already shared the single, "Money on Money," featuring Future, and hinted at working with YFN Lucci as well. Rumors have also surfaced about Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Trippie Redd, 21 Savage, Ken Carson, and Mariah the Scientist making appearances, but the recent leaking of Thug's jail calls may have thrown a wrench in his plans.

Young Thug Jail Calls

Earlier this month, fans surfaced a series of phone calls he made while in jail for the YSL RICO. In them, he criticized a number of his collaborators, including Future, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, and Gunna, among others. Additionally, he admitted to being unfaithful to Mariah the Scientist.

Thug ended up apologizing to his peers as well as Mariah the Scientist on the single, “Man I Miss My Dogs.” He raps: "Look at these n****s bashin' me like Jesus 'cause I made it / Look at all this sh*t we been through, baby cryin' in Mercedes / F*ck a jail call, I was playin', I'll never trade you."