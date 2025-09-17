Young Thug Reveals He's Delaying "UY SCUTI"

Young Thug already had fans in the dark about when "UY SCUTI" was going to drop, but we luckily won't have to wait much longer.

The caption of the Story reads, "Next Friday," confirming we will have to wait for it until September 26. It's an unfortunate development, especially since fans thought it was arriving during the late spring. But hopefully these last-minute tweaks will be well worth it. "Miss My Dogs" and "Money On Money" with Future are the lead singles. Other potential features include Mariah the Scientist, Lil Gotit , and Ken Carson.

One of the biggest ways he's done this is by dropping "Miss My Dogs," a lengthy track where he apologizes to Drake , Future , Mariah, and plenty others. He's still going through it a bit emotionally, revealing as much after releasing it as an official single. "Today one of them days [broken heart emoji] goin thru it a lil but [Ima] be alright," he tweeted.

It's been a busy last few weeks for Young Thug and it hasn't all been for the most glowing reasons. He was (and probably still is) under much scrutiny by fans and folks within the hip-hop realm after the slew of leaked jail calls. In them, he aired out any and everything he didn't like about several rappers, including the ones he's worked closely with.

