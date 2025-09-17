Young Thug Reveals He's Delaying "UY SCUTI"

It's been a busy last few weeks for Young Thug and it hasn't all been for the most glowing reasons. He was (and probably still is) under much scrutiny by fans and folks within the hip-hop realm after the slew of leaked jail calls. In them, he aired out any and everything he didn't like about several rappers, including the ones he's worked closely with.
Moreover, one of the last phone conversations revealed that he was talking to someone else while dating Mariah the Scientist. But Young Thug's been doing what he can to repair the burnt bridges and move on from the ordeal.
One of the biggest ways he's done this is by dropping "Miss My Dogs," a lengthy track where he apologizes to Drake, Future, Mariah, and plenty others. He's still going through it a bit emotionally, revealing as much after releasing it as an official single. "Today one of them days [broken heart emoji] goin thru it a lil but [Ima] be alright," he tweeted.
You can argue that this is a big reason why UY SCUTI didn't receive a proper release date until a few days ago. Thug would reveal it was dropping this Friday, September 19. It's going to go up against Cardi B's comeback album AM I THE DRAMA?, but also the likes of Destroy Lonely and several others.
Young Thug UY SCUTI
Well, it was supposed to be competing with those albums anyway. Sadly, Young Thug announced on his Instagram Story that it's not dropping until next Friday now. In the clip caught by RapTV, the Slime Season MC shares another fire snippet produced by Southside.
The caption of the Story reads, "Next Friday," confirming we will have to wait for it until September 26. It's an unfortunate development, especially since fans thought it was arriving during the late spring. But hopefully these last-minute tweaks will be well worth it. "Miss My Dogs" and "Money On Money" with Future are the lead singles. Other potential features include Mariah the Scientist, Lil Gotit, and Ken Carson.