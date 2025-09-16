The Air Jordan 12 is more than just another chapter in Michael Jordan’s sneaker line, it’s a shoe that carries history. Worn during the 1996–97 season, the 12 was on Jordan’s feet for some of his most legendary performances, from clutch playoff daggers to scoring explosions on the league’s brightest stages.

What makes the 12 so special is how tightly it’s tied to Jordan’s legacy: the championships, the rivalries, and of course, the Flu Game. Here, we’re counting down the 8 greatest on-court moments in the Air Jordan 12.

8. Jordan Scores 51 In The Air Jordan 12

On January 21, 1997, Michael Jordan delivered one of his best regular-season performances of the year. Facing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, he erupted for 51 points in a dominant display of scoring mastery.

The Knicks had long been one of Chicago’s fiercest rivals, and the MSG stage always seemed to bring out Jordan’s best. On his feet were the crisp white-and-black “Taxi” 12s, which had become his regular-season staple.

Against New York, they got their moment in the spotlight. Jordan’s shot-making was unstoppable, answering every Knicks run with buckets of his own. For fans watching, the game proved that even at 34 years old, MJ was still the league’s most feared scorer.

The "Taxi" 12s were tied forever to this Madison Square Garden masterpiece, remembered as the shoes worn in one of Jordan’s greatest regular-season explosions.

7. The First Game-Winner Of The 1997 Playoffs

Jordan wasted no time stamping his authority on the 1997 Playoffs. In Game 1 of the opening round against the Washington Bullets, he found himself with the ball in the final seconds of a tie game.

Isolated at the top of the key, Jordan sized up his defender. He created just enough space, and drained the game-winning fadeaway jumper. The United Center erupted, and the Bulls had a 1-0 lead. On his feet were the "Playoff" 12s, marking yet another clutch moment tied to the silhouette.

This wasn’t the "Flu Game" or a Finals clincher. It was a first-round reminder that Jordan’s killer instinct was always present. The "Playoff" 12s became the shoes of the postseason from that very night, their reputation building with every big shot MJ hit on the way to another title.

6. The 43-Point Game-Winner Vs. Charlotte Hornets

The 1996–97 season wasn’t short on close battles. One of the most underrated came against Glenn Rice and the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan, wearing the "Playoff" 12s, put on a duel with Rice that went down to the wire. With the game hanging in the balance, Jordan buried the game-winner, capping a 43-point night that proved his killer instinct was still alive and well.

It wasn’t a Finals moment or a championship clincher, but it was the kind of regular season classic that built MJ’s legend brick by brick. Fans who witnessed it remember how effortless he looked closing the game.

For the Playoff 12s, it was another notch in their growing history, showing they weren’t just for June but for any night Jordan decided to remind the league he was still the best.

5. The “Taxis” In The Regular Season

Throughout the regular season, Jordan frequently turned to the white, black, and gold “Taxi” 12s for home games at the United Center. They became his go-to, seen night after night as he racked up wins and points.

The most memorable outing in them came against the New York Knicks, when Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy’s trash talk fired MJ up. Jordan responded the only way he knew how, by dropping 51 points and silencing any doubts.

That night, the Taxi 12s became tied not just to style but to statement games. Fans saw the clean, almost regal design as the perfect match for Jordan’s poise under pressure.

The Taxi 12s may not have the Finals spotlight like other colorways, but during that season they became Jordan’s everyday weapon, a reminder that greatness wasn’t reserved only for the playoffs.

4. A 55-Point Playoff Performance

The first round of the 1997 Playoffs gave us another classic Jordan masterpiece in the 12s. Facing the Washington Bullets in Game 2, Jordan unleashed a 55-point barrage, reminding everyone that even in year 12, he was still the league’s most unstoppable scorer.

He attacked from everywhere, midrange fadeaways, drives to the basket, and free throws that piled up as defenders tried in vain to slow him down. His dominance secured a 2-0 series lead for the Bulls and sent the Bullets packing shortly after.

On his feet were the black and white “Playoff” 12s, which were quickly building a reputation as Jordan’s postseason killers. The performance was a statement, not just that the Bulls were on a mission, but that the 12 was going to be remembered for historic scoring nights as well as iconic Finals moments.

3. The 1997 Championship Clincher

Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals gave Michael Jordan another chance to close out on the biggest stage, and he didn’t waste it. Wearing the black-and-white "Playoff" 12s, he scored 39 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and added 4 assists as the Bulls secured their fifth championship.

The defining moment came late, when Jordan trusted Steve Kerr with the game-winning shot, dishing out the assist that sealed the title. Jordan drawing the double team in the "Playoff" 12s, then Kerr knocking down the dagger, became a lasting snapshot of trust and leadership.

While the "Flu Game" gets more of the attention, the championship clincher mattered just as much for the shoe’s legacy. The "Playoff" 12s were no longer just stylish performance sneakers. They became championship shoes, tied forever to the Bulls’ march toward a second three-peat.

2. Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals

The 1997 NBA Finals opened with a statement from Michael Jordan. Wearing the black-and-white “Playoff” 12s, he dropped 31 points on the Utah Jazz in Game 1, setting the tone for the series.

The "Playoff" 12s were sleek and understated compared to flashier colorways, but in that moment they became synonymous with championship basketball. This wasn’t MJ battling illness or chasing scoring records. It was Jordan in full control, dictating the pace of a Finals game.

Fans saw a master at work, moving effortlessly in a design built for big stages. The Playoff 12s would go on to close the series in Game 6, but their Finals debut was just as important. It showed the 12s weren’t only about style, they were battle-tested shoes for the game’s highest stakes.

1. Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game”

No sneaker moment carries more weight than the Flu Game. In Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan was visibly sick: pale, exhausted, and barely standing at times.

Yet, he laced up the black-and-red Air Jordan 12s and delivered a performance for the ages. Jordan dropped 38 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists, leading the Bulls to a crucial win over the Utah Jazz.

The image of him collapsing into Scottie Pippen’s arms remains one of the most iconic in sports history. The shoes instantly became legendary, forever nicknamed the “Flu Game” 12s. They came to symbolize not just style or performance but pure resilience.