Kanye West Drops New Black Friday Yeezy Items For $100 Or Less

Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Amid Kanye West's apologies and acceptances of accountability, he's still working hard on giving Yeezy customers new pieces.

Especially in recent years, Kanye West's newest clothing drops have sought to make Yeezy more affordable for the average consumer. Even with all the controversies surrounding him over the past few years, Ye remains committed to dropping more collections at relatively cheaper prices.

According to Complex (and as seen on the company's website), some new items for $100 or less launched on it for a Black Friday special this Thanksgiving season. They include what you likely already expect: jackets, hoodies, pants, and more. It won't be a hit for everyone, but the brand trudges on.

However, this follows more bizarre Yeezy updates concerning Kanye West. Recently, audio leaked of his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos allegedly advising a former Yeezy employee to sue the Chicago artist over her claims of wrongful termination because he's going bankrupt soon.

But shortly after this news broke on social media, Yiannopoulos took to Twitter to claim that his advice was purely for the purposes of sabotaging what he called a frivolous extortion attempt. In fact, he even claimed that he will be Ye's main witness in court over this lawsuit, if it comes to that.

What Is Kanye West Doing Now?

Still, throughout this narrative and many others, the former G.O.O.D. Music head has stayed pretty silent in recent months. Sure, this new Yeezy drop joins upcoming concerts, his apology for antisemitism, and some other developments. But we're not getting the rants and updates we expected, which might be for the best.

As such, all eyes are instead pointing to Kanye West's upcoming album BULLY. After multiple delays, its current release date is set for just a few weeks away on December 12. Whether or not it actually comes out is another story. Then again, with apologies and concerts in mind, maybe these were his last steps to really get a rollout going.

In any case, fans of the Yeezy line have a little while longer to cop these new pieces if they're dependent on Black Friday. Will they have to wait much longer for a big new move from Ye? We don't know, but with him, anything's possible.

