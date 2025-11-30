Kanye West's Ex-Chief Of Staff Claims He Tricked Yeezy Employee Into Lawsuit

Milo Yiannopoulos used to work for Yeezy, specifically as their chief of staff, but he parted ways with Kanye West last year. However, it seems like he's still acting on his behalf, as recently leaked audio led to him confessing to sabotage against a former employee.

It all started when audio leaked of the British commentator allegedly advising a former Yeezy employee to file a lawsuit against Ye, claiming that he can come up with the money and that he's going to be bankrupt soon. Afterwards, he took to Twitter to explain why he did this, claiming that it was all to screw the woman over.

"So I think what the house situation demonstrates, and all the money he's borrowing from people shows, is that he can come up with money when he needs to and when he wants to," Yiannopoulos allegedly remarked, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "If this becomes an issue with him like with his kids, if this becomes an issue that he really doesn't want out in the press, if this becomes an embarrassment, he can come up with the money if he really needs to and if he really wants to. That's obviously been demonstrated. But I would say, I think... He's going to be bankrupt by the end of next year. So the window to do this, it's closing. It's not closed, but it's closing."

Kanye West Lawsuit

Milo Yiannopoulos defended Kanye West and told his side of the story on Twitter. Apparently, after they he left the company and Ye "fired her rudely in a group chat," he facetiously befriended her, gave her purposely bad legal advice, convinced her to sign a Yeezy confidentiality agreement, and became Kanye's lead witness in this civil case. Yiannopoulos said it was "YZY TIL I DIE" and defended his move to "delay and defang a baseless, shameless, revolting stab at extortion." He also called the woman a "PR girl with a blaccent and a room full of polyester wigs."

Milo Yiannopoulos Tweet