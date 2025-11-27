Kanye West’s Latest Move Suggests Either An Album Or Meltdown Is Coming

BULLY is allegedly coming out in just a few weeks on Friday, December 12, and Kanye West fans now have more reason to get excited for it. He reportedly cleared his Instagram account, which has no posts at press time. This is usually a rollout indicator these days, and there have been many other recent moves which have die-hards anticipating something big coming soon.

For example, Ye has a few upcoming concerts in South America to close out his 2025 in Brazil and kick off his 2026 in Mexico City. Also, he recently met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto to apologize for his previous antisemitism, one of his many controversies that he hopes to turn around. However, the volatile nature of these storylines still have many fans feeling skeptical.

After all, Kanye West's BULLY was hit with various delays, which shouldn't surprise any hardcore Yeezy fan at this point. But since the music is getting its fair share of criticism too, all the extracurriculars around it feel much more consequential. Still, regardless of if it comes out in two weeks, it's clear that Kanye wants to turn a new leaf in some way.

Kanye West "COUSINS"

But Kanye West fans worry for his well-being. Most recently, they took to social media with reactions after he participated in a fit-check interview. Ye didn't say much beyond ranking his outfit a ten out of ten and saying that "life" is a fashion trend he regrets participating in. Many fans speculated about this demeanor, but no hard conclusions can emerge from that.

Also, the Chicago creative isn't just scrubbing his social media accounts. Kanye West also removed "COUSINS" from Spotify, one of a few tracks that got him in hot water in recent years. Beyond negative reception to the track's face-value quality, its blunt recollection of incestuous sexual activity in his youth didn't sit well with many listeners.

Perhaps this Instagram move will precede a massive rollout with a fresh perspective on the controversies Ye got himself in recently. Or it could be a more simple decision to stay away from the Internet. Amid all this, the wait for BULLY grows more and more curious.