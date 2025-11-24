Kanye West Removes "COUSINS" From Spotify

Kanye West has made a lot of controversial decisions as of late, but he's making some personal changes. One of those includes deleting recent releases from his Spotify. In the last week, the Chicago visionary has removed his Antisemitic tracks in "WW3" and "HALLELUJAH" and now "COUSINS."

Caught by yeunrlsd, if you head over to his account, they are nowhere to be found. Apple Music doesn't have them either, although a music video for "COUSINS" remains.

The latter has nothing to do with his now past love of Nazism, but rather a truly scarring childhood moment. Initially released in April of this year, the song heard Kanye West claim that he once gave a cousin of his fellatio.

It was shocking moment, to say the least, and one that sparked jokes, backlash, but also some support. For example, fellow rapper A$AP Ferg gave him the benefit of the doubt. "When people start to act out you never know the root of the issue. Sending love brother you're a GOAT."

You could point to his recent visit with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto as a potential reason for this decision.

Kanye West Visits Rabbi

After changing his tune on the Jewish community, he decided to pay the rabbi a visit and repent his sins. "I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability," he told Pinto at the time.

"I was dealing with some various issues of bipolar, so it would take the ideas I had and have me take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me or and myself."

Rabbi Pinto commended Ye for taking initiative and admitting his faults. "A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace."