Kanye West Removes "COUSINS" From Spotify

BY Zachary Horvath 225 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
During this period of enlightenment for Kanye West, he's also deleted songs like "HALLELUJAH" and "WW3" from his streaming accounts.

Kanye West has made a lot of controversial decisions as of late, but he's making some personal changes. One of those includes deleting recent releases from his Spotify. In the last week, the Chicago visionary has removed his Antisemitic tracks in "WW3" and "HALLELUJAH" and now "COUSINS."

Caught by yeunrlsd, if you head over to his account, they are nowhere to be found. Apple Music doesn't have them either, although a music video for "COUSINS" remains.

The latter has nothing to do with his now past love of Nazism, but rather a truly scarring childhood moment. Initially released in April of this year, the song heard Kanye West claim that he once gave a cousin of his fellatio.

It was shocking moment, to say the least, and one that sparked jokes, backlash, but also some support. For example, fellow rapper A$AP Ferg gave him the benefit of the doubt. "When people start to act out you never know the root of the issue. Sending love brother you're a GOAT."

You could point to his recent visit with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto as a potential reason for this decision.

Read More: Travis Scott Will Never Make Another Album As Good As "Rodeo"

Kanye West Visits Rabbi

After changing his tune on the Jewish community, he decided to pay the rabbi a visit and repent his sins. "I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability," he told Pinto at the time.

"I was dealing with some various issues of bipolar, so it would take the ideas I had and have me take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me or and myself."

Rabbi Pinto commended Ye for taking initiative and admitting his faults. "A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace."

Overall, it's great to see that Ye is healing and doing what he can to right the ship. He won't win back everyone, but it's certainly better than nothing.

Read More: Ranking The 7 Best "Gamma Blue" Air Jordans Ever Dropped

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
kanye west Music Nicki Minaj Commends Kanye West For Seeking Forgiveness From Jewish Community 3.3K
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Music New Kanye West Interview Sparks Worry & Sadness 11.7K
Kanye West Apologizing Antisemitism Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Reportedly Apologizing To Jewish Collaborators For Past Antisemitism 2.4K
Kanye West Rabbi Music Who Is Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto? The Religious Leader Who Met With Ye & Young Thug 2.5K
Comments 0