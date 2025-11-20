New Kanye West Interview Sparks Worry & Sadness

Kanye West was last caught on video visiting with a prominent rabbi, but this is his first interview in a bit, and it has fans concerned.

Kanye West has achieved a lot in his career and is widely recognized as one the best pure artists this century. Once a beloved and gritty underdog, the Chicago native is looked at much differently these days. While he has received his fair share of criticisms, especially during the 2010s, the 2020s have been even rougher.

His hateful rants on social media, offensive comments, and Antisemitic beliefs have lost him brand deals and friendships with his closest collaborators. On top of that, the effort in his music hasn't been there. Ultimately, he has no one to blame but himself for being in the position he is in right now.

He's been trying to change his views and behaviors as of late to his credit. But he's far from being in a healthy state of mind. His relationship with Kim Kardashian has grown even more toxic, which is another key factor in all of this.

All of these things may be contributing to why this latest interview sees Ye in a pretty mopey state. Caught by fan account yeunrlsd, the 20-something male asks the rapper about what he's wearing.

He says with very little enthusiasm, "It's always a ten," replying to the interviewer's question about what he'd rate his own fit.

Kanye West Rabbi Meeting

However, on top of how he's carrying himself in this conversation, his answer regarding a fashion trend he regrets being a part of is sparking some major concern. "Life," he replies bluntly.

Fans in the comment section are feeling sad for the rapper with one writing, "anybody else just wanna hug Ye." Another believes Ye is back on severe medication. "Our goat got put back on his meds [broken heart emoji]." "nah they semi-lobotomized my goat what is going on?" says user sirjodye.

Hopefully, Kanye is actually doing well and was maybe just tired during this specific interaction.

But as we mentioned earlier, he's been on a healing journey and that could be having an effect on his mood. This month, he visited Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto to essentially seek forgiveness from the Jewish community for his actions.

"I wanted to come and take accountability... Sometimes people aren't that knowledgeable about bipolar and the cause, or what causes it, and the way you act when you have this disease," he told the rabbi in part.

Pinto commended the rapper for taking this step. "A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace."

