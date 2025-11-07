Nicki Minaj Commends Kanye West For Seeking Forgiveness From Jewish Community

BY Zachary Horvath 801 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kanye west
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj during the second half of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan via Imagn Images Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Matt Detrich via Imagn Images
This week, Kanye West met with prominent rabbi, Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, to express how sorry he feels for his past acts towards the Jews.

Kanye West may have made some poor choices over the last few years, especially with his hateful words. But this week he made a conscious effort to start mending his relationship with the Jewish community. On Tuesday, November 4, the Chicago rapper had a visit with New York rabbi, Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto.

While there, Ye expressed how sorry he feels for spewing his anti-Semitic remarks and how he wants to "take accountability." "I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability," West tells the rabbi in the video.

"I was dealing with some various issues of bipolar, so it would take the ideas I had and have me take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me or and myself."

Ye continues, "So, I wanted to come and take accountability... Sometimes people aren't that knowledgeable about bipolar and the cause, or what causes it, and the way you act when you have this disease."

Of course, it's now a matter of Kanye following through on his promise to Rabbi Pinto, but also to himself. But the act has received the respect amongst the public, as well as from his rap peers.

Read More: Jhené Aiko & Big Sean's Timeline Written Through Their Collabs

Kanye West BULLY

Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter account to commend her former collaborator for seeking help and/or forgiveness from those he hurt deeply. "So happy to see Kanye publicly take accountability for the pain his words may have caused to so many. Standing with our Jewish brothers & sisters," she wrote alongside the aforementioned video.

Rabbi Pinto released a statement to his social media following their meeting as well. "A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace.'"

He concludes, "Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings. The meeting concluded with shared hope for a future of respect and unity among nations and faiths, grounded in a commitment to truth and peace."

In other news, Kanye is still working on his upcoming solo album, BULLY. At the top of the week, it was slated to drop today, November 7. However, he delayed it again to December 12. But weirdly, the timeline kept going back and forth between the two in the following days. Eventually though, he settled for the December date.

Read More: Gracie Bon: Everything You Need To Know About The Model

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Meets Rabbi Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Meets With Rabbi And Expresses Remorse For Antisemitic Past 1.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.8K
News Pen To Paper 450
News Authentic 642
Comments 0