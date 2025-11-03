Kanye West Delays "BULLY" For A Fifth Time

Kanye West has been pretty quiet about "BULLY" and its whereabouts so who knows when this album is actually dropping at this point.

Kanye West is back at it again with another album delay for his 11th studio album, BULLY. The project, which was first announced in China in September 2024, has now seen five different release dates. Per NFR Podcast, Ye will have it ready on December 12 (we say sarcastically).

At this point, who really knows when he will actually give us the record. Right now, this feels like Roddy Ricch's THE NAVY ALBUM and A$AP Rocky's DON'T BE DUMB rollouts. The projects will either drop when they drop or won't at all.

Granted Kanye West is now independent, so he doesn't have to worry about a label green lighting it. But that honestly makes it worse because he could just scrap the idea entirely and not worry about contracts and etc.

BULLY was initially supposed to release on June 15, North West's birthday. However, after failing to fall through, he gave fans a handful of singles on June 20. It was a three-song EP with tracks "PREACHER MAN," "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," and "DAMN." The second of three was fans' first look at the album.

Then, on July 4, Ye returned with two more singles in "LAST BREATH" and "LOSING YOUR MIND."

Kanye West BULLY

At this point, there was some real hope that he would follow through with the July 25 release date. But alas, everyone was unsurprisingly left disappointed. It was then pushed to September and eventually this month.

In fact, the Spotify countdown for it was going to end on Friday, November 7. But without a word or warning, we are left waiting another month, supposedly.

Some hope may have been alive earlier today after an entire song leaked on social media featuring Kodak Black. Tentatively titled "Bulletproof" for its sampling of La Roux's 2009 electro-pop smash of the same, it received decent reception from listeners.

However, it's worth noting that it wasn't a confirmed add-on to the BULLY soundtrack.

