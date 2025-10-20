top-five-best-bad-bunny-adidas-collaborations-so-far

Bad Bunny is heading into the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, and it feels like the perfect moment to look back at the sneaker legacy he’s built with Adidas. Few artists have merged music, culture, and design the way Bad Bunny has.

From chunky Forums to refined Gazelles, each drop has told a story that reflects his evolution. With that in mind, here’s a look at the top five Bad Bunny x Adidas collaborations so far:

Read More: Def Jam x Bape Collaboration Releases Tomorrow

5. Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus "Wild Moss"

Image via StockX

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus “Wild Moss” captures everything that makes his collaborations so interesting. it shows off bold design choices that still feel wearable.

Released in late 2023, this pair took the familiar Campus silhouette and flipped it with very thick padding, fuzzy suede, and a muted green tone that perfectly fit Bad Bunny's offbeat aesthetic.

The result was a sneaker that looked vintage but felt modern, like something pulled straight from his closet. What really set the “Wild Moss” apart was its texture. The hairy suede gave it a rugged, lived-in feel, while the layered heel and double tongue add depth and personality.

It looks less like a performance sneaker and more like a statement piece, bridging skate style, streetwear, and everyday comfort. While some of Bad Bunny’s collaborations leaned loud or experimental, this one took a different route.

The “Wild Moss” proved he didn’t need wild colorways to make something hit. The shoe’s understated tones and refined details showed maturity in design.

4. Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor "Benito"

Image via StockX

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “Benito” might be his cleanest and most personal project yet. It dropped in 2024, right around the time he was experimenting with a more refined, laid-back style which was both musically and aesthetically.

The shoe reflected that shift perfectly. The “Benito” takes the vintage Gazelle shape and turns it into something smooth and almost luxurious. Creamy suede covers the upper, contrasted by soft brown leather stripes and a translucent gum sole that glows subtly under light.

It’s minimal but far from boring, and that’s what makes it stand out. You can tell this one came from a place of intention. The design is like something you’d wear every day without thinking about it.

The inside features plush lining and small touches that make the experience feel elevated, not flashy. The “Benito” also represents Bad Bunny’s evolution. It’s him stepping away from loud statements and into quiet confidence.

While his earlier Adidas pairs were playful and oversized, this one feels mature and timeless. It’s a shoe for grown fans of his story, not just his sound. This Gazelle is probably one of his best yet.

3. Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Blue Tint"

Image via StockX

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low “Blue Tint” showed just how far his collaboration with Adidas could stretch creatively without losing identity. Released in 2022, it continued his signature remix of the Forum silhouette. This one is chunky, layered, and unapologetically detailed

The “Blue Tint” felt like the cool-down after the chaos. It wasn’t as loud as the “Easter Egg” or as earthy as the “Back to School,” but it balanced both worlds. The pastel tone was calming, almost serene, while the construction still carried that Bad Bunny flair.

This pair features heavy suede overlays, a double tongue, an adjustable buckle strap, and thick rope laces that made the shoe feel substantial. What made this pair special was its vibe.

The frosty blue captured a certain mood that lined up with how Bad Bunny has evolved as an artist. It’s also one of those shoes that looks better with age.

The suede wears in beautifully, and the color shifts subtly over time. “Blue Tint” marked a turning point in his lineup, where hype met restraint, and the balance just worked.

2. Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "The First Cafe"

Image via StockX

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low “The First Cafe” kicked off his partnership with Adidas in a way that felt both nostalgic and new. This pair features lots of bold construction, layered textures, and an aesthetic that pulled from streetwear, skate culture.

The “First Cafe” got its name from that morning ritual we all depend on, and it looked the part. The creamy brown suede upper mixed with beige and caramel tones, creating a look that felt grounded yet rich.

The double tongue, padded collar, and signature buckle strap gave it a futuristic twist, while the coffee-inspired palette kept it relatable. Every detail carried meaning. The transparency on the midsole hinted at experimentation, and the thick rope laces reinforced the DIY energy that ran through the design.

Looking back, “The First Cafe” feels like the foundation of the Bad Bunny x Adidas story. It is ambitious, original, and surprisingly versatile, capturing the essence of his world before the world fully understood what he was building.

1. Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor "San Juan"

Image via StockX

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” captures the heart of where it all began. Released in 2025, the pair pays tribute to Puerto Rico, blending nostalgia and elegance in a way that feels deeply personal.

As Bad Bunny prepares for his 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance, this Gazelle stands as a reminder of how far his influence reaches. The “San Juan” is drenched in soft ocean blue suede, with crisp white stripes and translucent gum soles that nod to sand and sunlight.

Small touches like custom tongue tags and insoles with city references add warmth and familiarity. It’s not just a sneaker it’s home stitched into design.

The Gazelle’s simplicity Bad Bunny's personality shine through. It’s laid back, stylish, and everything that defines him. At the end fo the day, this pair doesn’t chase trends it celebrates identity.