Bad Bunny is currently one of the biggest artists in the entire world. At this point, it is almost impossible to truly discount the kind of power he wields in the industry. Whenever he drops an album, you can be sure it will go number one. Moreover, it will likely stay at the top of the charts for weeks on end. Overall, this has allowed Bunny to enjoy all of the perks of being a megastar. This includes some pretty huge endorsement deals.

For instance, Bad Bunny is currently in a deal with sportswear giant Adidas. The two have come through with a handful of collaborations already. However, they are still cooking up something new for the fans. After all, Adidas needs to really lean into the artist collabs right now, as that seems to be the standard in sneaker culture. Below, you can find some teasers for the new Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus in “Brown.” Sure, it is a simple name, but it definitely fits the aesthetic of the shoe quite perfectly.

Read More: Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Now Most Streamed Album On Spotify

Bad Bunny & Adidas Back At It

Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus "Brown"

🗓️ July 29

💰 $160 pic.twitter.com/7tVTT10kij — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) July 5, 2023

As you can see from the images above, this shoe has a plethora of different materials here. However, the neutral tones are what help these materials distinguish themselves. The light brown suede and the darker brown on the stripes look great. Moreover, the satin around the cuff really adds a nice element to these. Lastly, the beige midsole creates quite a bit of separation and contrast.

According to Complex Sneakers, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus “Brown” is going to release on July 29th. Overall, this is a great neutral color scheme that will look particularly great during the Fall months. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Kendall Jenner Parties With French Athlete Amid Rumored Bad Bunny Romance