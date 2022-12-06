Bad Bunny has ascended to become one of the biggest artists in the entire world. His music is massive at this point, and you cannot deny his superstardom. Having said that, Bad Bunny is one of those artists who are in high demand. Consequently, he has attained some big brand deals.

For example, the artist has been working with the likes of Adidas. The highest-selling artist of 2022 has come through with some unique collaborations over the years. Subsequently, he is looking to release even more with the year coming to a close.

Image via Adidas

Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle

One of those shoes is the Adidas Forum Buckle. This takes the iconic Adidas Forum Low and transforms it into a more utilitarian sneaker that will certainly turn some heads. Bad Bunny is someone who is stylish, so it only feels natural for him to create a sneaker like this.

The latest colorway of this shoe to be dropped is a model simply called “White.” As you can see down below, the shoe begins with a white base. From there, we have some beige suede overlays. Additionally, the three stripes on the side are grey, which adds a unique contrast. Overall, the buckle adds quite a bit to the silhouette, and you can’t help but appreciate these.

When the biggest artist in the world is dropping shoes with you, you know you are in for some success. These kinds of artist collabs are huge right now, and with Adidas dropping Kanye, they will certainly be in for more of this, in the future.

Release Details

If you are looking to cop this shoe, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, December 10th for a price of $160 USD. Pairs will be available over at GOAT and Flight Club in a wide variety of sizes. Furthermore, you can try for them on release day at the Adidas CONFIRMED app. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

