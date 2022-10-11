Nike Dunk Low colorways have been very plentiful over the last few years. The shoe is making a huge comeback, much to the delight of fans everywhere. This is a timeless silhouette, and it is one that supports various different colorways. With that being said, Nike is well aware of the shoe’s power, and they are making sure that sneakerheads are well-equipped with a whole host of amazing offerings.

One of the latest models to hit the internet is this “Wolf Grey-Pure Platinum,” below. As you can see below, the shoe has multiple shades of grey. The lighter grey is the base of the shoe, while the darker grey is for the overlays. From there, the Nike swoosh is a blinding shade of white, which contrasts well with the rest of the shoe.

If you are trying to cop this latest Nike Dunk Low, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, October 15th for a price of $160 USD. GOAT and Flight Club will have these on deck, so be sure to check them out. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments below.

Image via Nike

