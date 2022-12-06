One of the best shoes to come out over the decades has been the Nike Dunk Low. This is just a classic silhouette that works in many different contexts. Interestingly enough, the shoe has experienced a nice resurgence as of late. This has excited sneakerheads who have always loved the iconic shoe.

Over these past few weeks specifically, it seems as though a new Nike Dunk Low has been revealed every single day. Overall, it is hard to complain about this when you consider how iconic the sneaker is. Nike knows its audience, and they are constantly playing to them.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Chenille Swoosh”

In the images below, you can find the latest Dunk Low offering. This model is simply called “Chenille Swoosh,” and it features some nice subtle details. If you’ve been paying attention, Nike has been using more Chenille as of late, and it certainly pays off with this sneaker.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a grey fog leather upper. Secondly, the shoe is covered in a nice coat of black leather on the overlays. As for the Chenille swoosh, this is made out to be black, which helps further along the overall aesthetic. From start to finish, this is just another nice and clean Nike Dunk Low.

Chenille Swoosh – Image via Nike

Nike knows its Nike Dunk Low formula by now, and this shoe is a great example of that. Hopefully, we continue to get some offerings like this well into 2023. Overall, the future is bright for this silhouette.

Release Details

Moreover, this sneaker is going to be made available as of Friday, December 16th for $160 USD. If you need something in your size, GOAT and Flight Club will definitely have you covered. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]