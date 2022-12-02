With the Nike Dunk Low experiencing a massive resurgence, it should come as no surprise that some amazing offerings have hit the market. Simply put, this is an iconic shoe. That said, Nike is looking to take advantage by creating as many options for consumers as possible.

Like any shoe, the Dunk Low has its fair share of classic colorways. Two of those models are the “Panda” and “Reverse Panda” Dunks. Consequently, we have seen these models get some love over the past year or so. Now, the “Reverse Panda” is back, but with a neon twist.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda Neon”

In the official images from Nike down below, you can find what is being called the Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda Neon.” Overall, this is a very clean colorway that contains just a slight pop of color. However, this pop of color certainly makes all of the difference.

Down below, you can see how the base of the sneaker is constructed with black leather. Additionally, there are white overlays that also extend to the Nike swoosh. Typically, the Panda Dunk has a white base with black overlays, although this aesthetic is meant to be a complete reversal. Finally, the pops of color are on the tongue and back heel in the form of a neon green Nike logo.

“Reverse Panda” – Image via Nike

If you are someone who wants a neutral colorway but with a twist, then these are definitely going to be for you. Overall, the Nike Dunk Low is a classic model, and that doesn’t change with this new color scheme.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda Neon” does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]