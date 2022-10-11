The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.

Both the low-top and high-top versions of this shoe are set to restock. As you can see from the images down below, this shoe is simply made with a white base and some black overlays. The “Panda” color scheme has always been a fan favorite, and there is no doubt that this works perfectly on the Dunk Low and Dunk High.

These are classic Nike Dunk models, and you will be able to purchase them for $110 USD and $115 USD respectively. The official restock date has been set for Friday, October 14th, so be sure to check out platforms like GOAT and Flight Club for more information. Let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike