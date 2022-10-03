Valentine’s Day is a special day for a lot of people. It is a time to celebrate the person you love. It is also a time for clueless boyfriends to forget the day exists completely, thus ruining their relationships. Having said that, Nike has always sought to deliver some shoes on Valentine’s Day, and in 2023, that will remain true as a new Nike Dunk Low is on the way.

As you can see in the official images below, we have a nice Valentine’s Day model which is made up of a burgundy base, pink Nike swoosh, and white overlays. These are elements that work wonderfully together and there is no doubt that this is a Valentine’s aesthetic sneakerheads can get behind. Even outside of the holiday, this is a color scheme that will turn heads.

At the time of writing this, the Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” does not yet have a release date. Of course, you can expect this to drop closer to February of next year, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

