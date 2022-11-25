One of the best sneaker resurgences of the last two years has been the Nike Dunk Low. Of course, this is a very iconic shoe that will always stand the test of time. Despite this, it seemed to have hit a lull a few years ago. Now, it is back and better than ever before.

Subsequently, we have seen this shoe garner a ton of amazing colorways. The Beaverton brand continues to pump out offerings, and that will not stop in 2023. In fact, women can expect some dope exclusives next year, as well. Overall, it’s a good time to be a fan of this shoe.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day”

The latest Nike Dunk Low to be shown off is this “Valentine’s Day” model below. If you have followed Nike over the years, you know that they love to make V-Day shoes. Additionally, they make them for both men and women, however, the women’s models are a tad more prominent.

In the images below, you can find that this shoe is mainly comprised of a burgundy base. Secondly, the overlays here are all white. Lastly, the Nike swoosh is pink, which brings in more of that Valentine’s Day aesthetic. Overall, it is a very nice look that makes sense for the Holiday.

Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike

These Valentine’s Day colorways are very popular, and it is likely that more are on the way. Hopefully, they carry forth a similar aesthetic, as this Nike Dunk low is a great model.

Release Details

Given the fact that this shoe has been crafted specifically for Valentine’s Day, you can be sure it will drop in February. However, the official release date has not been revealed. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Valentine’s Day – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

