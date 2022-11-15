If you have been following the sneaker world, then you know that the Nike Dunk Low is experiencing a huge boom right now. Of course, this boom has been taking place for two years now, but we digress. This is an iconic silhouette, and fans love to discover brand-new color schemes.

Over the past few weeks, we have reported on a huge selection of new colorways. This has been good for consumers, as more choices mean a better shopping experience. People have varying tastes, and Nike has done a good job of representing a wide array of people.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Arizona State”

One colorway motif that we have seen from Nike is the University offering. We have seen plenty of shoes that were meant to represent places like Kentucky, Iowa, Georgetown, and now, Arizona State. Yes, that’s right, Arizona State is now getting its very own Nike Dunk Low colorway.

If you look at the images below, you can see that the base of the shoe is made with purple leather. This purple actually has some hints of burgundy, which makes it intriguing. Additionally, the sneaker has some golden overlays. This gold and purple look is synonymous with Arizona State, and there is no doubt that students and alumni will enjoy these.

Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a great colorway that we believe fans will identify with. The school-based color schemes have proven to be extremely popular, and there is no doubt that these will follow that trend. Hopefully, we see more shoes like this, in the near future.

Release Details

If you are interested in copping this shoe, you will be able to do so as of Friday, November 25th for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Arizona State – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike

[Via]