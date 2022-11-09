If you have been paying attention to the sneaker world over the last few years, you know the Nike Dunk Low is back. This shoe was immensely popular, and then inexplicably, had a period of dormancy. Now, however, fans are appreciating the shoe again, and we’re grateful for it.

The Oregon brand is well-aware of this newfound love for the Nike Dunk Low. This has led to a plethora of amazing new colorways, that are seemingly never-ending. Nike knows what the people want, and they are giving it to them every step of the way.

Dunk Low – Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Hyper Pink”

The brand has been making a concerted effort to deliver amazing colorway options to women sneakerheads. The Nike Dunk Low has not been exempt from this trend, and in the images below, you can see the flashy women’s exclusive “Hyper Pink” offering.

This shoe is very simple in terms of its construction. The upper is covered in a gorgeous shade of pink. Hot pink is a color that jumps off the screen, and in this case, it jumps off the shoe. Even the Nike swoosh itself is hot pink, which just goes to show that Nike went all in with these. Additionally, the midsole is white, and the outsole is, you guessed it, pink.

Hyper Pink – Image via Nike

Overall, this Nike Dunk Low is not going to be for everyone. That said, there is no denying how cool these are. Some people like to don flashy footwear, and others don’t. Both styles are valid, as you should always be encouraged to flaunt your personality through your sneakers.

Release Details

Folks who want these will be able to grab them as of Friday, November 11th for $110 USD. You can also get these over at GOAT and Flight Club, which will have a large array of sizes.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world. Also, let us know how you feel about these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike

