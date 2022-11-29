Over the last couple of years, the Nike Dunk Low has been on a huge upswing. Of course, this has always been an iconic sneaker, however, it got left behind in favor of dad shoes. Although this dad shoe trend is still in effect, the Dunk Low has returned, much to the delight of fans.

As a direct result of this resurgence, Nike has been dropping a ton of new and amazing colorways. In fact, a lot of these new offerings are women’s exclusives. Additionally, these women’s exclusives have been able to draw jealousy from men. This is because these colorways are oftentimes incredibly fire.

Nike Dunk Low “Teal & Pink”

In the images below, you can see a brand-new Nike Dunk Low offering. This particular model does not have an official nickname, however, you can call it “Teal & Pink” for now.

As you can clearly see in these official photos, the shoe is quite lovely. Firstly, we start off with a white leather base. This tone is found on the side panels, toe box, and back heel. Secondly, teal is placed on all of the overlays. From the Nike swoosh to the rest of the silhouette, teal is a massive draw. Lastly, there is some pink on the tongue, which helps add a nice new color to the mix.

Overall, this is a nice women’s exclusive that will pull a ton of eyes. Despite this, we see it as more of a spring and summer shoe. These are colors that you would wear out in Miami in the middle of July. Regardless, this will be a great pick up and addition to any collection.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, there is no release date for this shoe. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

