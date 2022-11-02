LeBron James has an incredible sneaker legacy in the NBA. Of course, he has his very own signature line which has been running for 20 years now. As it stands, LeBron is promoting the Nike LeBron 20 which has been heralded as one of his best silhouettes in years.

This is a shoe that fans have been enjoying quite a bit, and it should be noted that new colorways are constantly being revealed. In addition to the Nike LeBron 20, however, LeBron is also working on other big collaborations with Nike. For instance, he has his own Nike Dunk Low coming out, which can be found below.

Image via Nike

As you will see in these official images, the shoe is an homage to Fruity Pebbles cereal. LeBron has already done this aesthetic before, so it’s great to see him doing it all over again. LeBron is at his best when he is coming through with colorful offerings, and this is an example of that.

In the official images below, you can see how the shoe begins with a white leather base. The toe box is white, and the side panels are as well. From there, we have a red leather overlay, with some blue on the Nike swoosh and back heel. From there, yellow is placed on the cuff and the back heel.

Image via Nike

As for the whole “Fruity Pebbles” aesthetic, you will find that on the laces which are covered in colorful pieces of cereal. The insole also has an amazing Fruity Pebbles graphic, which brings the entire sneaker together. Overall, it is yet another great shoe from LeBron James.

For those of you out there who love these, you will be able to cop them on Tuesday, November 8th for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike