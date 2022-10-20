LeBron James has released a ton of amazing sneakers throughout his career. In his 20th NBA season, LeBron has come through with the Nike LeBron 20, and fans are already big fans of these. If you are someone who prefers low-top silhouettes, then there is no doubt that these will be your jam. Luckily enough, new colorways continue to be produced.

A great example of this is the “Metallic Gold” offering below. This shoe has an upper covered in white and black knit, with two swooshes on the sides. The under swoosh is black, while the top one is gold with red lining. From there, we have a midsole that has some flowery designs up near the front. It is an interesting look, and we’re sure basketball fans are thinking of copping for their collections.

For now, it doesn’t look like these have an official colorway. With that being said, there are reports that these could be coming sometime in December for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these shoes, down in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike