Over the past couple of weeks, Bronny James Jr has been able to sign some NIL deals with the likes of Nike and Beats by Dre. Bronny is going to be a big name for the years to come, so it only makes sense that these brands would want to team up with the high school ball player.

Interestingly enough, Bronny’s first deal actually came with the likes of Faze. Faze is a gaming organization that has ESports teams as well as content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Bronny has done some good work for them, and now, his work with Faze is bleeding into his father’s brand.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

As you can see in the Instagram post from @kicksdong down below, it is clear that the Nike LeBron 20 will be getting a brand-new Faze collaboration. Faze and LeBron are two things we never thought we would see come together, although it seems like we have been proven wrong on that prediction.

This is definitely a unique sneaker as we have a translucent upper with cracked cement graphics all the way throughout. From there, the shoe is covered in some black and red overlays. This fits the aesthetic of Faze as the organization has a red and black logo. Speaking of that logo, it appears on the tongue, just below where the laces lay.

This is one of those shoes that will be polarizing when it finally releases. Faze Clan is something that very narrowly appeals to youth culture, which means you can expect these to be fairly limited. It will likely be the best way for Nike to drum up some hype. Either way, Faze fans will love these and we’re interested to see the official photos.

At the time of writing this, there is no release date for this shoe.