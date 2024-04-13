Nike SB Dunk Low “Phantom/Hyper Royal” Confirmed Release Day

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to make waves with its upcoming "Phantom/Hyper Royal" colorway. This iteration boasts a sleek blue base, complemented by luxurious phantom suede overlays. With its clean and stylish design, the Nike SB Dunk Low continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The combination of blue and phantom adds depth and character to the shoe, making it a versatile choice for any occasion. The SB Dunk Low's popularity has soared in recent years, thanks to its iconic silhouette and impressive performance on and off the skateboard.

As anticipation builds for the release of the "Phantom/Hyper Royal" colorway, sneakerheads are eager to add this must-have pair to their collection. Whether you're shredding at the skatepark or hitting the streets, these kicks are sure to turn heads. Stay tuned for the drop date, as this highly anticipated colorway is expected to fly off the shelves. Don't miss your chance to step up your sneaker game with the Nike SB Dunk Low "Phantom/Hyper Royal." Overall, this sneaker features a clean color scheme for the summer and it's dropping very soon.

“Hyper Royal/Malachite” Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole accented with lush stitching. Moreover, the upper is made from a vibrant royal blue suede base with phantom suede overlays. A lush suede Swoosh adorns the sides, while tan laces complete the shoes. Finally, lush Nike branding decorates both the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” is going to drop on April 24th. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

