Nike SB Dunk Low “Phantom/Hyper Royal” Confirmed Release Day

This pair is coming in 2 weeks.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
142 Views
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Phantom-Hyper-Royal-Malachite-HF3704-001-4

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to make waves with its upcoming "Phantom/Hyper Royal" colorway. This iteration boasts a sleek blue base, complemented by luxurious phantom suede overlays. With its clean and stylish design, the Nike SB Dunk Low continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The combination of blue and phantom adds depth and character to the shoe, making it a versatile choice for any occasion. The SB Dunk Low's popularity has soared in recent years, thanks to its iconic silhouette and impressive performance on and off the skateboard.

As anticipation builds for the release of the "Phantom/Hyper Royal" colorway, sneakerheads are eager to add this must-have pair to their collection. Whether you're shredding at the skatepark or hitting the streets, these kicks are sure to turn heads. Stay tuned for the drop date, as this highly anticipated colorway is expected to fly off the shelves. Don't miss your chance to step up your sneaker game with the Nike SB Dunk Low "Phantom/Hyper Royal." Overall, this sneaker features a clean color scheme for the summer and it's dropping very soon.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” Gets Official Images

“Hyper Royal/Malachite” Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole accented with lush stitching. Moreover, the upper is made from a vibrant royal blue suede base with phantom suede overlays. A lush suede Swoosh adorns the sides, while tan laces complete the shoes. Finally, lush Nike branding decorates both the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” is going to drop on April 24th. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink” Gets Slight Release Delay

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Phantom-Hyper-Royal-Malachite-HF3704-001-5SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” On-Foot Photos
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Phantom-Hyper-Royal-Malachite-HF3704-001-5SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” Officially Revealed
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Fog-BQ6817-010-Release-Date-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Fog” Returning Soon
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Mystic-Red-DV5429-601-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Mystic Red” Official Photos