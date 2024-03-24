Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” On-Foot Photos

The perfect summer sneaker in a great colorway.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Phantom-Hyper-Royal-Malachite-HF3704-001-5

Nike is dropping a fresh iteration of the iconic SB Dunk Low silhouette in an eye-catching "Hyper Royal/Malachite" colorway. This upcoming release combines shades of blue, green, and phantom for a striking look that is sure to turn heads. The SB Dunk Low is known for its timeless design and exceptional comfort, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and skaters alike. With its low-profile silhouette and durable construction, this sneaker is built to withstand the demands of everyday wear. The "Hyper Royal/Malachite" colorway adds a bold pop of color to the classic SB Dunk Low.

The combination of blue and green hues, along with phantom accents, creates a unique and dynamic look that is sure to make a statement. Nike's attention to detail is evident in the construction of the SB Dunk Low, with premium materials and expert craftsmanship ensuring long-lasting quality. Whether you're hitting the skate park or strolling the streets, these kicks are sure to provide both style and performance. Anticipation is building among sneakerheads eager to get their hands on the SB Dunk Low "Hyper Royal/Malachite." With its vibrant colorway and iconic silhouette, this sneaker is sure to become a sought-after addition to any collection.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Field Purple” Official Photos Revealed

“Hyper Royal/Malachite” Nike SB Dunk Low

The shoes boast a rubber gum sole with a pristine white midsole adorned with verdant stitching. Additionally, the upper is crafted from a vivid royal blue suede foundation with phantom suede overlays. A verdant suede Swoosh graces the sides, while tan laces round off the footwear. Lastly, verdant Nike branding embellishes both the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” is going to drop this summer. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low Tassels “Light Bone” Officially Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Phantom-Hyper-Royal-Malachite-HF3704-001-5SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” Officially Revealed
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Mystic-Red-DV5429-601-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Mystic Red” Official Photos
Nike-SB-Air-Max-Ishod-White-Aquarius-Blue-FB2393-102-5SneakersNike SB Air Max Ishod “Aquarius Blue” Drop Details
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-Fog-BQ6817-010-Release-Date-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “Fog” Returning Soon