Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” On-Foot Photos

Nike is dropping a fresh iteration of the iconic SB Dunk Low silhouette in an eye-catching "Hyper Royal/Malachite" colorway. This upcoming release combines shades of blue, green, and phantom for a striking look that is sure to turn heads. The SB Dunk Low is known for its timeless design and exceptional comfort, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and skaters alike. With its low-profile silhouette and durable construction, this sneaker is built to withstand the demands of everyday wear. The "Hyper Royal/Malachite" colorway adds a bold pop of color to the classic SB Dunk Low.

The combination of blue and green hues, along with phantom accents, creates a unique and dynamic look that is sure to make a statement. Nike's attention to detail is evident in the construction of the SB Dunk Low, with premium materials and expert craftsmanship ensuring long-lasting quality. Whether you're hitting the skate park or strolling the streets, these kicks are sure to provide both style and performance. Anticipation is building among sneakerheads eager to get their hands on the SB Dunk Low "Hyper Royal/Malachite." With its vibrant colorway and iconic silhouette, this sneaker is sure to become a sought-after addition to any collection.

“Hyper Royal/Malachite” Nike SB Dunk Low

The shoes boast a rubber gum sole with a pristine white midsole adorned with verdant stitching. Additionally, the upper is crafted from a vivid royal blue suede foundation with phantom suede overlays. A verdant suede Swoosh graces the sides, while tan laces round off the footwear. Lastly, verdant Nike branding embellishes both the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Hyper Royal/Malachite” is going to drop this summer. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

