Nike SB Dunk Low “City Of Love” Officially Unveiled

The Nike SB Dunk Low, a cultural phenomenon and streetwear icon, is gearing up for a remarkable release with its upcoming "City of Love" colorway, set to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. As part of a unique pack, this iteration of the SB Dunk Low embraces a burgundy aesthetic, immersing the sneaker in a rich and romantic hue that pays homage to the "City of Love," Paris. The "City of Love" Dunk Low is a standout in its pack, boasting an all-over burgundy look that exudes sophistication and style. The monochromatic theme extends from the smooth leather upper to the iconic Swoosh, creating a cohesive and visually striking design.

This colorway not only reflects the passion associated with Paris but also adds a touch of urban flair to the classic Dunk silhouette. In an intriguing twist, the SB Dunk Low "City of Love" is part of a pack that includes a lighter alternative, providing sneaker enthusiasts with options to suit their personal style preferences. This dual-release strategy enhances the allure of the Dunk Low, offering versatility for a diverse range of sneaker aficionados eagerly anticipating the latest addition to the Nike SB Dunk legacy.

“City Of Love” Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The burgundy rubber sole and speckled midsole define the footwear's foundation. Constructed with a burgundy leather base, it incorporates dark brown leather overlays. Also, matching the burgundy tongue, the Nike Swoosh and laces echo the deep color scheme, while the sock liner harmonizes with dark brown hues. Further, dark Nike branding adorns both the tongue and the heels. In essence, this sneaker boasts a subdued color palette, complemented by a comfortable silhouette.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “City Of Love” will be released on February 9th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $125 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

