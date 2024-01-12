Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” Restocking This Month

The Nike SB Dunk Low is gearing up for a striking comeback with its upcoming "Court Purple" colorway. This edition infuses a bold and vibrant purple hue into the classic Dunk Low silhouette, adding a fresh burst of color to the iconic design. With its low-top profile and renowned comfort, the SB Dunk Low is a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarders alike. The "Court Purple" variant promises to be a standout choice, combining the shoe's signature style with a lively and eye-catching color scheme.

Adding to the excitement, the SB Dunk Low is set to restock in January 2024. Originally released in January 2021, this restock offers another chance for fans and collectors to grab this sought-after sneaker. The Dunk Low's timeless appeal and the return of the "Court Purple" colorway make it a must-have for those who missed out on the initial release or simply want to add a vibrant touch to their collection. As the Dunk Low continues to make waves in sneaker culture, the "Court Purple" restock marks a highly anticipated moment for enthusiasts eager to secure this iconic shoe.

"Court Purple" Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Nike constructs the upper of the Nike Dunk Low with a white leather base and overlays of court purple and black leather. The laces and the Nike Swoosh are both constructed from black leather. Nike branding can be found on the tongue, heel, and insoles all in the same black color scheme. This pair is restocking, so you have a second chance at purchasing a pair!

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” will be restocking on January 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

