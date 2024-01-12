Air Jordan 38 Low “Coconut Milk” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 38 Low is generating excitement in the sneaker community as it combines style and performance seamlessly. Its innovative design and features position it as a potential game-changer for sneaker enthusiasts. All eyes are on the upcoming "Coconut Milk" colorway, which promises to bring a refreshing and unique aesthetic to the Air Jordan 38 Low. This color choice adds a touch of elegance and distinctiveness to the sneaker, making it a standout option for those who appreciate originality. The Air Jordan 38 Low is not merely dependent on its appearance; it's engineered for top-tier performance.

Packed with features catering to athletes and fashion-conscious individuals, it ensures versatility and comfort for various occasions. The "Coconut Milk" version maintains the high standards set by the Air Jordan 38 Low, offering a perfect blend of fashion and functionality. It's a statement piece that delivers both style and substance, whether you're on the court or out and about. For fans of the Air Jordan series and those in search of a versatile, high-performance sneaker, the Air Jordan 38 Low in "Coconut Milk" is an exciting choice. It represents a combination of innovation and style, making it a must-add to your sneaker collection for a fresh and distinctive look.

Read More: Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” Officially Revealed

"Coconut Milk" Air Jordan 38 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and a white midsole. A coconut milk and light pink material constructs the uppers, with geometrical patterns all around. Light pink laces and vivid pink accents complete the design. The tongue features a black/coconut milk Jumpman, and you can safely assume the insoles also sport a Jumpman. Overall, these sneakers are clean and built for performance. Found in a clean colorway, the sneakers are going to look fantastic on the court.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 Low “Coconut Milk” will be released on January 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 14 Low “Love Letter” Officially Revealed

[Via]