Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 2 Low brings a sleek and refined look to the iconic line-up. With its low-top design, it offers a laid-back yet stylish vibe, perfect for everyday wear. The upcoming "Chinese New Year" colorway injects festive vibes into this classic silhouette, blending traditional elements with modern sneaker design. This special edition pays tribute to the celebratory spirit of the Chinese New Year, featuring vibrant red hues symbolizing luck and prosperity, along with intricate detailing inspired by Chinese culture. The accents of gold add a touch of elegance, elevating the shoe's aesthetic appeal.

The Air Jordan 2 Low retains the original silhouette's essence, characterized by its clean lines and luxurious construction. Crafted with premium materials, it promises comfort and durability while making a bold fashion statement. The "Chinese New Year" iteration embraces cultural significance, offering a unique and eye-catching option for sneaker enthusiasts looking to celebrate in style. Combining heritage with contemporary flair, the Air Jordan 2 Low in its "Chinese New Year" rendition stands as a symbol of cultural appreciation and fashionable expression. Overall, it is a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.

“Chinese New Year” Air Jordan 2 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent green sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more white leather snakeskin overlays. Next, white laces and gold trimming accents complete the sneakers. Also, a dark red is featured on the sock liner as well as the plastic heel of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” will be released on January 24th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

