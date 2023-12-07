Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas” Release Reminder

One of the more overlooked silhouettes is the Air Jordan 2 Low. Overall, its older brother was considered to be a forgotten shoe of the 80s. Unfortunately, the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3 completely overshadowed it. This subsequently led to people underrating it. For years, it was even called "trash." However, the Jordan 2 and the Jordan 2 Low are finally getting a fair bit of justice. This has been great to see, especially with all of the amazing colorways being brought out.

Thankfully, this is a shoe that is going to continue getting colorways all throughout 2023. We have been bringing you numerous teasers over the last few months, and new images continue to be brought our way. In fact, Jumpman is already thinking about the Holiday season. We know this because of the official images for the Air Jordan 2 Low "Christmas," which can be found below.

"Christmas" Air Jordan 2 Low

Firstly, this sneaker is covered in some black leather. Secondly, there are some red highlights throughout the upper on the sides and even the back heel. Moreover, we get some green near the back heel as well which ultimately gives this shoe its Christmas aesthetic. Just by looking at these, it is clear that they will not be for everyone. However, you can't help but admire the concept, even if it is just loosely executed. Overall, this pair is going to be a hit sneaker that celebrates the holidays while maintaining a low-key vibe.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas” will be released on December 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

