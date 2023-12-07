Air Jordan 13 “Blue Grey” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 13 is a classic sneaker that’s all about style and performance. Its design was inspired by a black panther's sleekness, seen in its textured side panels resembling the animal’s paw. With a comfortable fit and responsive cushioning, it's a favorite among basketball players and sneakerheads alike. Now, there’s a buzz about the upcoming "Blue Grey" colorway of the Air Jordan 13. This new iteration blends cool tones, sporting a mix of blue and grey shades that give it a fresh, modern look. Overall, the colorway complements the shoe's iconic silhouette, adding a contemporary twist to its timeless design.

It's set to catch the eye and become a sought-after addition to sneaker collections. What makes the Air Jordan 13 special is its fusion of style and functionality. The shoe's traction pattern offers excellent grip on the court, while its unique appearance makes it a fashion statement off the hardwood too. Whether you're a hoops enthusiast or a fashion-forward individual, the Air Jordan 13, especially in its upcoming "Blue Grey" colorway, promises both flair and comfort in one iconic package.

Read More: Adidas Holiday Gift Guide For The Sneakerhead In Your Life

"Blue Grey" Air Jordan 13

The sneakers feature a light rubber sole and a clean black midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with a large blue suede. Near the midsole, prominent blue accents can be found. Also, more gold details include a Jordan tag near the laces and the cat's eye on the side of the sneakers. Overall, this pair features clean white leather with blue accents, giving the sneakers a timeless feel.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Blue Grey” will be released on February 10th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Dragon” Drop Details

[Via]